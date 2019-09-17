Also available on the NBC app

50 Cent braced himself for major tension when he got a huge celebrity surprise on Access Daily! The rapper was delighted to have Shaquille O'Neal crash his interview, but joked to Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and Sibley Scoles that he was prepared for it to be longtime nemesis Wendy Williams instead! The NBA legend explained that despite he and 50 having never met before, the two have discussed business – and he's a big fan!

