Look out tennis world, Serena William's daughter Alexis Olympia is a star in the making! The four-year-old showed off her seriously impressive tennis skills in an Instagram Reel posted to her account on Monday. In the short clip the toddler is dressed in a black track suit as she practices her killer backhand swing. "Practice makes progress," she captioned. Olympia's tennis skills should be no surprise since her mom is one of the most decorated tennis players of all time!

