Also available on the NBC app

Thirty-three years ago, Prince William was a pageboy at the wedding of his uncle, Prince Andrew, and Sarah Ferguson. In an unearthed video from the big day, Queen Elizabeth can be seen running after the 4-year-old as he chased the couple's carriage. The old clip quickly went viral among royal fans following the 33-year anniversary of Andrew and Sarah's "I do's."

Appearing: