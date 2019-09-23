Watch Prince Harry Fix Meghan Markle's Ponytail In Ultra-Sweet Moment From Their Royal Tour

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry just pulled the sweetest husband move! The Duke of Cambridge is always doting on Meghan Markle, but he stepped it up a notch during their visit to The Justice Desk in Cape Town, South Africa, on the first day of their African royal tour. As Meghan, Harry and a group of local girls assembled for a photo, Harry lovingly stroked Meghan's ponytail and moved it into position, making sure her hair was camera ready.

Appearing: