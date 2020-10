Also available on the nbc app

Penn & Teller made one little boy’s dream come true.12-year-old James Chan was chatting with Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about some of his tricks when the magicians pulled in a surprise of their own and crashed his video interview. The famous duo even challenged the aspiring magician to fool them. Penn & Teller also invited James to perform on their Las Vegas stage in the future.

