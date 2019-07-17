Watch Natasha Lyonne As Her 'Alter Ego' Nadia React To 'Russian Doll' Emmy Nominations

Also available on the NBC app

Natasha Lyonne dishes to Access about her 2019 Emmy nominations for Netflix hit "Russian Doll," which picked up nods including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. The star explains why her character, Nadia, is like an "alter ego" and how late screenwriting legend and author Nora Ephron had an impact on getting the series off the ground. Plus, Natasha teases the surprises she and boyfriend Fred Armisen have in store for the Emmys red carpet and shares her love for "Russian Doll" co-creator Amy Poehler.

