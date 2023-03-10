Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, always knew his little girl would be a star! “To me she is a mixture between Lucille Ball and Dolly Parton,” he told Access Hollywood in a throwback clip from the set of “Hannah Montana.” Plus, Access is looking back at the former Disney Channel star’s career ahead of the release of her latest album “Endless Summer Vacation” which drops on March 10. Her Disney Plus special “Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” also starts streaming on March 10.

