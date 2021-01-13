Also available on the nbc app

Megan Thee Stallion almost had her big break on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop.” In a never-before-seen audition tape, the 25-year-old rapper predicted that she would become a superstar. “Megan Thee Stallion is just going to become that household name. When you’re talking about those popping rappers, I’m going to be in that conversation,” she said in the tape. The “Body” rapper’s predictions were on point, given that her debut studio album, “Good News”, was No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 when it was released in November 2020.

