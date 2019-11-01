Watch Matt Damon Tackle Christian Bale In Behind-The-Scenes Peek At 'Ford V Ferrari'

Also available on the NBC app

Matt Damon and Christian Bale are already getting a lot of Oscar buzz for their new movie, "Ford v Ferrari." The film is based on the true story of two men commissioned by Ford to build a car that could rival the legendary Ferrari. In Access Hollywood's behind-the-scenes peek at the making of the film, Matt and Christian get into a brawl in character, then break into laughter when the cameras stop rolling. "They drive each other pretty crazy, which is a lot of fun. It's like a classic buddy movie," Matt says of his and Christian's characters, Carroll Shelly and Ken Miles. "Ford V Ferrari" hits theaters Nov. 15.

