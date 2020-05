Also available on the NBC app

Back in 1997, "Good Will Hunting" made household names out of a then-unknown Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Access Hollywood was on the set of the movie with the future '90s heartthrobs way before fame hit, when they were just two friends from Boston making a film they wrote together. Access revisits our behind-the-scenes hangout with the guys, which included a friendly game of arcade basketball!

