It was all yellow for Lizzo when Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised her during an interview on Zane Lowe's Apple 1! Before getting the surprise visit by the world-renowned band's front man, the 34-year-old "Good As Hell" songstress was explaining the origin behind one of her upcoming special tracks that's literally titled "Coldplay." After Lizzo's shock wore off, she was able to thank Chris personally for inspiring one of her new tracks. Her new album "Special" is set to be released this Friday!

