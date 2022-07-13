Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Watch Lizzo Freak Out When Coldplay's Chris Martin Interrupts Her Interview

CLIP07/13/22

It was all yellow for Lizzo when Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised her during an interview on Zane Lowe's Apple 1! Before getting the surprise visit by the world-renowned band's front man, the 34-year-old "Good As Hell" songstress was explaining the origin behind one of her upcoming special tracks that's literally titled "Coldplay." After Lizzo's shock wore off, she was able to thank Chris personally for inspiring one of her new tracks. Her new album "Special" is set to be released this Friday!

NRS2022 E0 5 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Lizzo, chris martin, coldplay, music, artist, singer, songwriter, album, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.