Watch Lady Gaga Adorably Crash Tony Bennett's 2018 Grammys Interview

While interviewing Tony Bennett on the 2018 Grammys red carpet, Lady Gaga jumps in to show her love for the music legend.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, music, lady gaga interview, 2018 grammys, tony bennett, lady gaga, lady gaga news, hollywood, interviews, celebrity news, access, entertainment, lady gaga dresses, musicians, grammys, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, lady gaga grammys 2018, entertainment news, lady gaga grammys, lady gaga fashion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.