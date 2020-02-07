Watch Kirk Douglas & Michael Douglas' Sweet Father-Son Bond In 2003 Interview

Also available on the NBC app

Acting legend Kirk Douglas passed away at age 103 on Feb. 5, 2020. The news was announced by his son Michael Douglas. The father and son had a complicated relationship, but as they got older, they drew extremely close. Access Hollywood sat down with the duo for a priceless interview seven years after Kirk's debilitating stroke, which Michael called "a blessing." "You're a different man," he told his dad. "You rediscovered your spiritual life. Your humor has increased dramatically after facing that kind of adversity." Kirk and Michael also lovingly joked with each other during and after the interview.

