Also available on the nbc app

Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago is already quite the charmer – snake charmer, that is! The 1-year-old fearlessly handled a new slithering friend and her famous mom couldn't help but document the amazing moment on Instagram. Little Chicago wrapped the creature around her shoulders and gave it a fierce stare as onlookers marveled over her bravery. The toddler was so comfortable, she even laughed when another snake was brought into the mix!

Appearing: