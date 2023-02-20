Kate Middleton is playfully showing her husband Prince William some love! In a rare move, the Princess of Wales gave her husband a little light love tap at the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday. In video captured during the event, the 41-year-old royal gives Prince William a gentle pat on his butt while walking the red carpet. The quick moment was captured by Vogue and later seen in photos and videos from the event held at the Royal Festival Hall.

