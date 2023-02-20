Main Content

Watch Kate Middleton Pat Prince William’s Butt In Romantic Move At BAFTAs

CLIP02/20/23

Kate Middleton is playfully showing her husband Prince William some love! In a rare move, the Princess of Wales gave her husband a little light love tap at the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet on Sunday. In video captured during the event, the 41-year-old royal gives Prince William a gentle pat on his butt while walking the red carpet. The quick moment was captured by Vogue and later seen in photos and videos from the event held at the Royal Festival Hall.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Kate Middleton, Prince William, 2023 BAFTAs, Royal Family, Prince and Princess of Wales
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.