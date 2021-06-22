Main Content

Watch Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose Nail Her ABC’s In Adorable Sing-A-Long: 'Teach Em Young'

Rani Rose knows her way around the alphabet. Kate Hudson shared a sweet video of herself and her two-year-old daughter singing along to the alphabet. “Now I know my ABC’s next time won’t you sing with me,” Rani sings as the actress plays the piano. Rani’s grandma, Goldie Hawn, celebrated the tiny tot’s performance by commenting on the Instagram video, writing, “I have no words only inordinate amounts of LOVE.”

