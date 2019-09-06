Watch Jennifer Lopez Become A Master Of The Stripper Pole In BTS 'Hustlers' Video

Also available on the NBC app

Jennifer Lopez just proved that pole dancing isn't for the faint of heart! The 50-year-old icon may make stripping look super sexy and flawless in her role as Ramona in the highly-anticipated flick "Hustlers," but JLo just shared a behind-the-scenes vid on YouTube showing that her spicy moves took months of hard work. The star also explained that she spoke to her co-star, Cardi B, who used to be a stripper, to get some advice. "Cardi was telling me it took her years,” Jen said. “She’s great at it, but it took her years to figure it all out, and Joanna’s trying to teach me in a matter of six weeks."

