Jennifer Coolidge is getting in the holiday spirit! The "White Lotus" star is bringing joy to the world by reciting a Christmas classic. Jennifer was poised in front of a gleaming Christmas tree and a fireplace adorned with festive stockings on it while she read "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." The 60-year-old revealed that the story used to be a tradition in her family. "My great grandfather used to read this to me when I was a little child on Christmas Eve…now he's dead," she said.

