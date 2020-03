Also available on the NBC app

Janina Gavankar is taking Access Hollywood behind the scenes of her red carpet moment at the premiere of "The Way Back"! The actress stars alongside Ben Affleck in the new drama film, which follows a struggling alcoholic as he becomes the head coach of his old high school's basketball team. Janina took Access inside her glam process as she prepared for the big premiere. "The Way Back" hits theaters March 6.

Appearing: