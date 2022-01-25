Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Jasmine Lia was extra smooth with the execution of a recent prank on her dad. The "Moana" actor took to Instagram to post a hilarious video of his 5-year-old daughter putting peanut butter all over his face. "You'd think after all this time, I'd learn my lesson of playing my little tornado's favorite game, 'Daddy Close Your Eyes.' What a fool I am," the actor quipped.

