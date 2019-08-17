Also available on the nbc app

Which Rock is which?! Dwayne Johnson raised a glass to his latest Madame Tussauds doppelgänger, and teased fans about their uncanny resemblance. The "Hobbs & Shaw" star explained how he and his faux twin actually have a surprise triplet who will be visiting various museums across the globe, but one follower couldn't help pointing out a noticeable difference between Real Dwayne and his counterparts.

Appearing: