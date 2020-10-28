Also available on the nbc app

Chris Hemsworth’s 6-year-old son made a hilarious cameo in his dad’s underwater mediation video. The “Avengers” star filmed a calming meditation routine for his fitness app Centr on Monday when one of his twins interrupted his dad’s moment. Chris attempted to shoo him away, but his son continued to have a ball swimming around him. The actor even included him in his moment of Zen and reminded his viewers to meditate even with distractions.

Appearing: