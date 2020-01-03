Also available on the NBC app

Charlize Theron has come a long way over the past 24 years! Back in 1996, a then-21-year-old Charlize chatted with Access Hollywood on a Malibu beach with her two dogs, which marked her very first Hollywood interview after moving to Los Angeles from her native South Africa. Ahead of the "Bombshell" actress' big 2020 Golden Globes night – where she's up for Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama – Access revisits the interview to look back on where it all began.

