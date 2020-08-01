Also available on the nbc app

Charlize Theron's "Mad Max" look remains just as unforgettable for her as it still is for the rest of us! The Oscar winner showed off her epic transformation into the post-apocalyptic blockbuster's badass heroine, Furiosa, with a jaw-dropping throwback video of herself shaving her own head for the role. Charlize gave fans the behind-the-scenes peek in honor of a drive-in screening of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the Grove in Los Angeles, which she tweeted was the perfect opportunity for her to revisit the Oscar-nominated film – and, of course, her legendary character!

