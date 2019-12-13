Also available on the NBC app

Happy 30th birthday, Taylor Swift! The music superstar had even greater dreams for her successful career while promoting her fourth album "Red" back in 2012 — and she's already accomplished them all. In this throwback interview with Access Hollywood, the then-22-year-old looked ahead to her big 3-0 and revealed, "I hope that I make more albums that I'm proud of. I hope that I have more tours that are the highlight reel of the best moments of my life that I'll play when I'm older. You hope that you have the moments that are going to define how much fun you could have… when you were young."

