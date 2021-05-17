Also available on the nbc app

“WandaVision” had a big night at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards taking home four awards total! Kathryn Hahn won for Best Villain for her portrayal of Agatha, Elizabeth Olsen won Best Performance, the duo won best fight. The Disney+ series also took home the most coveted award of the evening for Best Show. Other top moments included Scarlett Johansson getting slimed by Colin Jost, a steamy kiss between Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan and more!

Appearing: