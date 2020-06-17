Also available on the nbc app

"The Walking Dead" star Khary Payton has introduced his transgender son in a heartwarming message of love and support. The actor, who plays Ezekiel in the long-running zombie drama, took to Instagram on Monday with a cute photo of 11-year-old Karter, telling followers why the snap was so important and sharing his pride for Karter's strength and confidence to live his truth.

