'Walking Dead's' Khary Payton Introduces Transgender Son: 'This Is His Journey & I Am Here For It'

"The Walking Dead" star Khary Payton has introduced his transgender son in a heartwarming message of love and support. The actor, who plays Ezekiel in the long-running zombie drama, took to Instagram on Monday with a cute photo of 11-year-old Karter, telling followers why the snap was so important and sharing his pride for Karter's strength and confidence to live his truth.

