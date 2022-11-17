County singer Walker Hayes invited Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez on tour with his wife Laney and their six kids, and he opened up about the ups and downs their family faced on their journey to where they are now. "We were always happy as a family but multiple times I got dropped by labels. I'd get fired from jobs. You know, know we were looking to the future and there was no brightness nothing up and coming," he said in part. Walker also reflected on his love story with Laney and how she's been their family's rock through all the ups and downs.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight