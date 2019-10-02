Also available on the NBC app

It's reportedly over between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott – at least for the time being. The beauty mogul and the rap superstar are "both single" after "walking away" from their two-year relationship, according to TMZ. Neither Kylie nor Travis has commented on the their status, but the pair has been noticeably absent from each other's social media. In addition, the mom of one flew noticeably solo at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's second wedding just one day before split news surfaced.

