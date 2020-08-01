Also available on the nbc app

Cassadee Pope won season three of "The Voice" back in 2012 with Blake Shelton as her coach, becoming the first female to win the competition. Now, she is back with a new album called "Rise and Shine," and it features a song that she actually sings with some help from her boyfriend, Sam Palladio. Cassadee told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about the importance of the track and the situations she faced that inspired the album. "Rise and Shine" drops Aug. 7.

