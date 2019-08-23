VMA Host Sebastian Maniscalco's 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Unimpressed With His Jokes

Also available on the NBC app

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is making his MTV Video Music Awards debut as host and teased Access Live's Kit Hoover and guest co-host Melissa Peterman that he's got a "plethora" of material on deck. Celebrities may want to prepare for his epic punchlines, but Sebastian joked that he already has his work cut out for him at home with his toughest critic – 2-year-old daughter Serafina! First-time presenter John Travolta also hints that he could deliver another epic mispronunciation onstage similar to his viral flub of Idina Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars.

