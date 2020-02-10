Also available on the nbc app

Vivica A. Fox isn't ready to say goodbye to "Empire." At the 28th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, the actress shared to Access Hollywood what fans can expect from the final season of the hit drama, revealing that the upcoming episodes will be full of "twists and turns." The star also gushed about her love for Brad Pitt, and showed off her best Oscars dance moves.

Appearing: