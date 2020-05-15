Also available on the NBC app

Vivica A. Fox joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez for “Access Daily” which is currently filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress who stars in the upcoming comedy/thriller, “Arkansas” gushed about working with Liam Hemsworth on the film. Vivica also reflected on “Empire” ending without ever shooting the finale due to the outbreak of COVID-19. “The only thing I can tell you guys is that I hope we can maybe do a movie. Lee Daniels has talked about coming back and doing a finale movie, I think the whole cast and fans really deserve and want to see that.”

