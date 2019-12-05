Vivica A. Fox Reveals The Naughty Reason Why Her Christmas Movies Are So Different: 'We Get Down'

Also available on the NBC app

Vivica A. Fox is getting into the Christmas spirit! The actress stopped by Access Daily to open up about her new holiday movie, "Christmas Matchmakers." Vivica hilariously shares the naughty reason why her Christmas movies differ from all the other ones. Vivica also played a fun game with hosts Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, and reveals if she's down to get a booty call on Christmas Eve. "Christmas Matchmakers" premieres on Dec. 8 on ION Television.

