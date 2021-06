Also available on the nbc app

New year, new horizons! Vivica A. Fox tells Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about dating in quarantine. Is she seeing a special someone? Vivica also dishes on her latest LMN project "The Wrong Mr. Right," premiering Jan. 15 at 8 PM ET/PT. And, the "Set It Off" star reflects on the now-classic's 25th anniversary and why it stands the test of time.

Appearing: