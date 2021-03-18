Also available on the nbc app

Sounds like Meghan Markle is getting the royal treatment after all! At least that is what Vivica A. Fox thinks after seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-hour interview special with Oprah Winfrey. The “Independence Day” actress joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to give her take on the bombshell interview saying, “I love anyone that lives in their truth and is not afraid to keep it real and not sugarcoat an unfortunate situation. And Harry got a new nickname from me. He’s now ‘lightskin Harry’ because Harry, you know, he stood up for her like, you know, a brother like, ‘Oh so we rolling? Okay well let’s get on up out of here.’ And I just commend him for standing up.” You can watch Vivica on “Cocktails With Queens” every Monday night at 9pm on Fox Soul.

