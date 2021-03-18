Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Vivica A. Fox Reacts To Meghan & Harry’s Oprah Interview: ‘I Just Commend Him For Standing Up’

CLIP03/17/21
Also available on the nbc app

Sounds like Meghan Markle is getting the royal treatment after all! At least that is what Vivica A. Fox thinks after seeing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two-hour interview special with Oprah Winfrey. The “Independence Day” actress joined Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez on Access Daily to give her take on the bombshell interview saying, “I love anyone that lives in their truth and is not afraid to keep it real and not sugarcoat an unfortunate situation. And Harry got a new nickname from me. He’s now ‘lightskin Harry’ because Harry, you know, he stood up for her like, you know, a brother like, ‘Oh so we rolling? Okay well let’s get on up out of here.’ And I just commend him for standing up.” You can watch Vivica on “Cocktails With Queens” every Monday night at 9pm on Fox Soul.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, access daily, kit hoover, Mario Lopez, nbc, vivica fox, Vivica A. Fox, Royals, meghan markle, FOX, FOX Soul, Oprah, Oprah Winfrey, Duke, duchess, sussex, interview, Bombshell, Independence Day, actress, movies, TV, Love, truth, Sugarcoat, unfortunate, situation, lightskin, Harry, prince, brother, COcktails With Queens, commend
S2021 E06 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.