Viral Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Has New Plans After Not Being Chosen For 'Dancing With The Stars'

Katelyn Ohashi is moving on!! The former UCLA gymnast, who went viral for her epic floor routine, stopped by the new Access Daily to chat about not getting chosen for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." Katelyn also shares how she went from struggling with eating disorders to snagging the cover for the 2019 ESPN "Body Issue." The 22-year-old also shares what comes next for her career.

