CLIP 03/28/20
Viola Davis is just as obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the rest of us! While discussing her new film "Troop Zero" with co-star Mckenna Grace, the Oscar winner said she'd "totally" love to act alongside the Duchess of Sussex if her step back from senior royal duties meant a return to Hollywood. "I love Meghan and Harry – like, love! … Maybe there's a 'Cagney & Lacey' up there!" she said. Viola also joked with Mckenna about the 13-year-old's first impression of her, saying, "You didn't think I was mean? I gotta smile more!"