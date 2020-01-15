Also available on the NBC app

Viola Davis is just as obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the rest of us! While discussing her new film "Troop Zero" with co-star Mckenna Grace, the Oscar winner said she'd "totally" love to act alongside the Duchess of Sussex if her step back from senior royal duties meant a return to Hollywood. "I love Meghan and Harry – like, love! … Maybe there's a 'Cagney & Lacey' up there!" she said. Viola also joked with Mckenna about the 13-year-old's first impression of her, saying, "You didn't think I was mean? I gotta smile more!"

