Viola Davis may have taken on her biggest role yet! The NAACP Image Award winner is set to portray Michelle Obama in an upcoming Showtime series and tells reporters if she got any advice from the former First Lady herself. Viola also reflects on what being the most-Oscar-nominated Black actress in history means to her as a representative of her community and shares how she relates to two of her most acclaimed characters – Ma Rainey and “How to Get Away With Murder’s” Annalise Keating.

