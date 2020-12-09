Also available on the nbc app

Viola Davis got candid with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about her role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," which is in select theaters now and will stream on Netflix Dec. 18. Viola also opened up about working with Chadwick Boseman on the film and shared why she feels the late star deserves to win an Oscar for his performance. Sharing, "It's not because he has transition, he has passed … it’s because he was a great artist."

