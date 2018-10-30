Get ready to see Viola Davis like you've never seen her before. The Oscar winner, along with husband Julius Tennon, tells Access why director Steve McQueen's vision for her character in the upcoming action drama "Widows" was a complete shock – in a good way! Plus, Viola and Julius joke about how their glam ensembles at the British Academy Britannia Awards are just one reason they make such a perfect match.

