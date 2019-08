Also available on the NBC app

If Vinny Guadagnino wasn't a reality TV star, he would be a lawyer! The "Jersey Shore" star dished to Access about his very surprising career aspirations. Vinny shares that he once interned with a politician and had dreams of becoming a big hot shot lawyer. Now, the star believes that if Kim Kardashian can go to law school, he can too! Plus, the cast opens up about Mike Sorrentino's time in jail.

Appearing: