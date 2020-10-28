Also available on the nbc app

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton, who star in the supernatural black comedy "Freaky," spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the film. Vince plays a notorious serial killer who magically switches bodies with a 17-year-old girl played by Kathryn. The stars opened up about their chemistry and playing each other’s roles. The actor also revealed that there could be a “Wedding Crashers” sequel in the works, saying, “We just recently talked more seriously about a sequel. There’s a really good idea that [director] David [Dobkin] came up with, and we’ve actually been talking in a much more serious way about doing a second story with those same characters." "Freaky” hits theaters on Nov. 13.

