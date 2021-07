Also available on the nbc app

“F9” star Vin Diesel chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about the highly-anticipated film, and he ended up getting a co-star at the end of his interview – his son, Vincent Sinclair. Vin talks about the new film and shares what it was like having his son make an appearance in the movie. “F9” is in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Appearing: