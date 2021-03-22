Also available on the nbc app

"The Fast and the Furious" really is all about family! Vin Diesel's son is reportedly making his acting debut in the franchise. The action star's 10-year-old mini-me, Vincent Sinclair, will be appearing onscreen in "F9" according to multiple published reports. TMZ reports that Vincent will be portraying a young version of Vin's iconic character, Dom Toretto and that he filmed his scenes in late 2019.

Appearing: