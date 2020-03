Also available on the NBC app

Vin Diesel is kicking off the new decade by giving back! The 52-year-old movie star took to Instagram to send a personal message about the importance of lending a helping hand to his nearly 60 million followers while visiting kids at the Orfanato Niños De Cristo in the Dominican Republic, which is a part of the Maestro Cares Foundation that improves the quality of life of orphaned and disadvantaged children.

Appearing: