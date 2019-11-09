Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson And More ‘Fast And The Furious 9’ Cast Pen Touching Tributes As Filming Wraps

Also available on the NBC app

The latest “The Fast And The Furious” movie wrapped filming earlier this week, and the actors took to social media to say how grateful they are for the franchise. For a cast that has seemingly become more like a family, this film is especially important—rumors have it that the late Paul Walker will play a part in the film. Vin Diesel, Paul’s best friend, also penned the sweetest letter to his BFF’s daughter on her 21st birthday and we’re not crying, you are!

Appearing: