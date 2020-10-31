Also available on the nbc app

Vin Diesel has Paul Walker to thank for helping make his music dreams come true. The action superstar may be best known for his blockbuster movie roles, but Vin's late friend and "Fast and Furious" co-star encouraged him to pursue his longstanding dream of singing professionally. Vin dropped his second single "Days Are Gone" on Friday and he revealed to People magazine that his music career wasn't always met with support in the industry, recalling how some Hollywood contacts even told him it was "dangerous" to step outside his comfort zone. But the actor never forgot how Paul told him to ignore the naysayers, stay true to his talent and "don't ever stop singing."

