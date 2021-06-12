Also available on the nbc app

Vin Diesel’s late “Fast & Furious” brother Paul Walker is still with him in spirit. The actor tells Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles about leaning on his friend and co-star for fatherhood guidance and how Paul’s presence was felt in the delivery room when Vin was inspired to name his newborn daughter, Pauline, after him. Vin also raves over the powerful women in the blockbuster franchise, including Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and more, and how much it means to know the series will end with 10 movies just as he and Paul had envisioned. “Fast & Furious 9” hits theaters on June 25.

