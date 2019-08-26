Vin Diesel Hints At Paul Walker's Character Returning For 'Fast & Furious 9'

Also available on the NBC app

Is Brian O'Conner returning to the "Fast & Furious" franchise? Vin Diesel hinted at the possible return of Paul Walker's character when he shared a photo with the late actor's brother Cody while on set of the highly-anticipated next installment "Fast & Furious 9." Vin wrote, "There is something special that happens every time Cody comes to visit production… Always making Pablo proud! All love, always." Paul's brothers Cody and Caleb previously stepped in to finish his scenes in "Furious 7" after his tragic death in 2013.

Appearing: